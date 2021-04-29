Agency Report

The Police have blamed Wednesday’s attack on Nkporo Police Station, in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia, on “common criminals,” saying they were repelled from achieving their mission.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Umuahia by the Abia Police Command spokesman, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna.

Ogbonna stated that the station was not burnt, contrary to reports in some sections of the media.

According to him, the criminals suspected to be hibernating around the station, took advantage of the morning rainfall and attempted an attack on the station but were repelled.

” They threw an explosive at the charge room which caused damage to the counter, chairs and benches therein.

“They burnt one unserviceable police motorcycle outside, broke wind shield of the patrol van and stole two exhibit motorcycles and nobody was injured,’’ he added.

Ogbonnaya further stated that efforts were in progress to track the suspects.

NAN reports that a similar attack was carried out on Uzuakoli Police Station in Bende Local Government Area on April 10, by yet to be identified hoodlums.

They were alleged to have used a dynamite and rocket launcher to burn down the building, including private and official vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles parked at the station.