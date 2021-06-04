Abia State government has redeemed its pledge of N10 million to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) chapter for the building of its secretariat.

The chairman of the chapter, Dr Victor Nkemdirim stated this yesterday when he led a delegation of the members on a courtesy visit to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu at the Government House, Umuahia, the state capital.

He pleaded with the governor to inject more money into the university to ameliorate the plight of the staff and increase its monthly subvention.

Nkemdirim expressed worry over the new policy by the National Universities Commission (NUC) on admission where the universities now admit lesser number of applicants in key disciplines.

According to him the policy will not only reduce graduates of the disciplines but will also affect the universities’ Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) at a time when their subventions are low.

Responding, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu promised a bailout fund for the university to address its pressing needs, saying the government cannot afford an increase in subvention now.