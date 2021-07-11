Tricycle riders in Abia State have promised to insure their tricycles with Universal Insurance Plc.

The riders, under the aegis of Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) and Aba Tricycle Riders Integrated Welfare Association (ATRIWA) recently applauded the unveiling of Keke Pass policy in Umuahia and Aba area of the state.

Speaking at the launch, the chairman, ATRIWA, Umuahia Zone, Chisom John, praised the company for the initiative, noting that only a serious minded company that understands the pain of tricycle riders will invest in such product.

According to him, members of the association are involved in fatal accident everyday and sometimes they lose their tricycles and even die in such accidents.

He noted that Keke Pass is the only way out for their members to live a normal life even after such accident.

The chairman, TOAN, Umuahia Zone, Comrade Victor Nwosugwu, urged that the development be applauded.

The product, he said, is cheap and affordable for its members, noting that the health package makes it even better for its members.

Owing to the company’s pedigree on claims settlement, he said the association believes that the company will do its best to keep to promise of prompt claims payment.

Commenting on the philosophy of the initiative, the managing director/ chief executive officer, Universal Insurance, Mr. Benedict Ujoatuonu, said the product became necessary because conventional insurance products do not take into account the peculiarities of ordinary Nigerians.

Ujoatuonu said: “Keke pass is keke passenger assurance safety scheme and it is intended to provide some personal accident cover for the riders and their passengers in terms of injury, death and third party liability while riding their Keke.

“Beyond the unique benefits this product provides for the riders, it makes it affordable because it is cheaper. It is also very flexible. This is because we are dealing with people in the lower cadre. The product is technologically driven, end-to-end, and sold via an electronic platform. With your mobile device, you can have access to it.’’