The two survivors of the tragedy that left six persons from two different families dead in Umuahia, the Abia State capital after reportedly eating suya and drinking fruit juice, have been responding to treatment.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that the incident occurred after one Mr Sunday Jessey (one of the casualties) invited his neighbours four children to join his family for the Suya and the juice on Tuesday evening.

The public relations officer (PRO) of the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, where they are admitted, Mr Darlington Maduako stated this while reacting to the incident, saying the patients are the wife and daughter of one of the deceased, Mr Jessey.

The deceased were said to have started vomiting almost simultaneously shortly after eating the meat and drinking the juice and died before any medical attention could be made available for them.

According to the father of the deceased four children, Mr Chibuzor Ikwunze, that was not the first time Jessey, who he described as a worthy neighbour of many years had invited them over anytime such occasion arose.

“It was pathetic and traumatic seeing their bodies being removed by a team of Nigeria Police in the morning to be deposited in the mortuary,” volunteered a resident, who pleaded anonymity.

Since Wednesday morning when the ugly incident was reported, Umuakanu Umueze in Umuahia North local government area of the state, where it occurred has been in mourning mood.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased, his son, and those of the neighbours children aged 3, 9, 10, and 12 have been deposited at the centre’s mortuary pending possible autopsy.

A reliable source at the state command headquarters of the Nigeria Police, confirmed the incident, adding that investigations had begun.