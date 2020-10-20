BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

National president, Cocoa Farmers Association Of Nigeria (CFAN), Comrade Adeola Adegoke has announced that Abia State has been selected to host the forthcoming national round table conference of the association slated for November.

Adegoke stated this while briefing the deputy-governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu on the level of preparations for the conference at Government House, Umuahia, stressing the importance of enhancing cocoa production in the country.

He said the association arrived at the choice after considering the position of the state as one of the leading cocoa producers in the country and to enlighten prospective farmers of the crop on its benefits and economic potentials.

The president commended Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for his giant strides in not only the cocoa industry, but also other spheres of development, promising to collaborate with the government to give the farmers the necessary inputs they needed.

Responding, the deputy governor said the present administration in the state is determined in its resolve to leave no stone unturned in repositioning agriculture for food security and creation of employment opportunities for the people.

According to Chukwu, who is the chairman of the state Cocoa Development Association, the administration has embark on extensive cocoa value production and encouraging of the farmers to replant the wild ones with new improved varieties.

He added that it was also collaborating with the National Institute for Root Crop Research (NIRCR), Umudike in liaison with the association to procure premium cocoa seeds, herbicides, pesticides, and other implements for improved production.