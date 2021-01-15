ADVERTISEMENT

The Management of Abia Warriors Football Club of Umuahia has tasked the Technical Crew led by Imama Amapakabo to win their next three games and turn the fortune of the club around or to be sacked.

The ultimatum came after management held an emergency meeting with the coaches at the club’s secretariat in Umuahia, Abia State following the dismal performance of the team in the on-going Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

It would be noted that Abia Warriors had lost all their four opening matches in the ongoing 2020/21 NPFL season, latest defeat saw Jigawa Golden Stars coming from behind to thrash Abia Warriors 1-3 to record their first away victory in 13-years on Wednesday.

According to the statement by the club’s media officer, Nwosu Chigozie, “The management reiterated that the team has no reason not to do well considering the caliber of players in the team, pointing out that technical crew, led by Imama Amapakabo has enjoyed the greatest support and cooperation ever given to any crew in the Club’s history”.

The former Ranger international gaffer, Imama must now have to win against FC Ifeanyi Ubah (Away), MFM FC (Home) and 2018 champions Lobi Stars in Makurdi to maintain his position as the head coach of the Abia Warriors.