The 2020/2021 seasonal seminar of Abia Warriors FC of Umuahia on the “New Trends in the Laws of the Game” took place on Thursday at Sacramento Event Center, Federal Housing Estate, Amakama, Off Isi Court-Olokoro, Umuahia.

The event had FIFA Futuro III Referees Technical Instructor, CAF trained Referees Technical Instructor and Assessor, Chief Eke Onyeforo as the Resource Person.

In his opening remark, Abia Warriors Chairman Pastor Emeka Inyama advised the participants to attach seriousness to the seminar as that is the part of the requirements for the commencement of the new season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The participants were taken through the recent introductions in the laws of the game, especially as it relates to offsides and hand.

Reacting at the end of seminar which was attended by State FA Chairman, Referees Chairman and Coaches Chairman, the Head Coach of Abia Warriors Imama Amakpakabo was appreciative to the management of the club for the opportunity given to the players and officials to keep abreast of the recent changes in the laws of the game. He said such will surely help the team when the league begins.