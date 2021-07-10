Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has read the riot act to the contractor handling the reconstruction of Oba Erinwole Road within the Sagamu metropolis, saying he has two weeks to complete the project or risks the wrath of his administration.

Abiodun handed down the ultimatum when he paid an unexpected visit to the site of the project to inspect the progress of work executed on the 4-kilometre road in Sagamu.

The governor, who expressed disappointment over the slow pace of work done on the road, also directed his Commissioner for Works, Akin Adesanya to ensure the job was completed in the next two weeks.

“I am not impressed with the speed of work on this road. I have directed that the job must be delivered in the next two weeks. The caves must be rehabilitated, streetlights replaced and the road margin fixed.

“This part of the town is one of the prime areas and the value of property as a result of the bad condition of the road had begun to depreciate and we decided to intervene particularly for the convenience of our people living here and the socio-economic development of the town itself.’’

He explained that the initial contract was to repair the failed section which was the lowest part of the road, adding that the need to repair the entire stretch of the road from the Sagamu-Benin Expressway to Ikorodu Junction, was to ensure that the road was completely done.