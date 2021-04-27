ADVERTISEMENT

BY FEMI OYEWESO, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has restated commitment to quality education in the state, saying it is no longer news that the state is not only the educational capital of Nigeria, but also the intellectual melting pot in the country.

Obviously basking in the euphoria of the rare feats displayed by some outstanding teachers and learners who are of Ogun state stocks, the governor pointed out that the display of intellectual prowess by people from the state at various examinations, lent credence to the fact that, education remains one of the biggest industries and one of the greatest legacies bequeathed by the founding fathers of the state.

Speaking at the presentation of outstanding teachers and learners in various competitions Governor Abiodun noted that his administration declared a state of emergency on education, immediately after he assumed office on May 29, 2019.

According to him, “It was a methodical and calculated approach to rescue the education sector from the dwindling fortunes inflicted on it by the indifference of the past.

‘’What could have happened to the education of the state that produced the likes of Prof Wole Soyinka, the first Nigerian and African to win the Nobel Prize in Literature; Prof Thomas Adeoye Lambo, the first professor of Psychiatric medicine in Nigeria; Prof Biyi Afonja, professor of Statistics; Prof Olikoye Ransome-Kuti, a renowned Paediatrician; Emeritus Professor Theophilus Ogunlesi, the first Professor of Medicine in Nigeria; Prof Oyinade Olurin, the first female Professor of Medicine; Professor Anthony Asiwaju, foremost Historian?

‘’ Papa Awolowo’s foresight was instrumental to the making of many greats the nation has had but for him, the likes of Chief Moshood Abiola and many in that generation whose parents were not rich would have passed this clime, like the snake passes through the rock unnoticed and probably as harmful and endangered species.’’