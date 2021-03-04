BY FEMI OYEWESO, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Wednesday, called for a stronger synergy between the federal and state government, particularly in the area of provision of quality healthcare services to the people. Abiodun made this call when the Board of the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, paid him a courtesy call in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

He noted that since the objective of government at the centre and states was effective healthcare delivery to all Nigerians, there was a need for health institutions at both levels of government tocomplement each other.

“There is a lack of synergy between the state and the FMC. Last year when we had the first case of COVID-19 in our State, nobody knew COVID-19 for what it was but thank God our health team was able to

rise to the occasion.

“During that time, I felt something was missing. It began to appear as if there were some forms of competition which I wondered about. I would expect that our roles should be complementary as against that which is competitive.

I hope that following this meeting, we will begin to see a difference in the relationship that exists between the

state and the FMC”, Abiodun stated.

He said his administration was putting in place a data gathering

system in the entire value chain of its health sector, with a view of

tracking not just patients, but also the prevalence of different

kinds of diseases

“We are putting in place a Data Gathering System in the entire value

chain of our healthcare system so that we can begin to track not just

the patients, but the prevalence of different kinds of diseases. What

is most prevalent among our people, when we have data, we can manage

our people better,” he stressed.

The governor stated further that the state is home to many people

whose healthcare needs must be met, adding that his administration was

open to partnership in the area of healthcare delivery.