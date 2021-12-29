Barring any other delay from the Ogun State House of Assembly (OGHA), strong indications have emerged on Tuesday that the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun may sign the year 2022 budget into law before the year runs to an end.

Source within the state government confided in LEADERSHIP that the governor was anxiously waiting for the state lawmakers to pass the N352 Billion year 2022 Appropriation Bill christened “Budget of Restoration” into law so that he can sign it before 2021 runs out.

Our source further confirmed that Abiodun has secured the assurance of the OGHA at passing the Appropriation Bill into law before the week runs out.

LEADERSHIP source explained that Abiodun had planned to sign the budget within the outgoing year 2021 so that its operations can commence on the 1st of January, 2022.

Our correspondent further gathered that the governor’s curiosity at signing the budget is targeted at coinciding with the period when President Muhammadu Buhari is also anticipated that the nation’s budget will come into effect on January 1.

Abiodun had on November 30, 2021, presented a budget proposal of N350. 74 billion before the Ogun Assembly, for which its Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo had promised that the House would accord with a speedy passage towards ensuring that work continues on the infrastructural projects across the state.

LEADERSHIP also recalled that all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state have since commenced their budget defence before the Assembly and all now appeared set for its passage.

