Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has declared that the state would support the presidential ambition of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to enable him continue with some of the laudable projects of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting with the VP and held at the Akarigbo Palace in Sagamu, the Alake Palace in Abeokuta and the Presidential Lodge, Ibara, Abeokuta, as well as the Palace of Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewaland, Abiodun said Osinbajo in the last seven years, has contributed to the many successes recorded by the federal government, noting “he is eminently qualified to lead the country”.

“The Vice President present here is home coming. We are pleased with his decision to run for the office of the president. He is competent and committed to lead the country in a higher capacity.

“Your steadfastness, integrity and character are all well known. You are serving this country and the president meritoriously for the last seven years as the vice president. We have no doubt that you will do well as the president and we will support you”, Abiodun stated.

The governor, who extolled the VP’s academic exploit, recalled how he stood behind his gubernatorial election and described him as a man who is interested in fairness, justice, equity and the Rule of Law.

In his speech, the VP said he was not in the state to campaign, but to inform his people of his intention to run for the office of the president.

Prof Osinbajo said he had consulted widely across all sections of the society, including with President Muhammadu Buhari before he threw his hat into the ring to succeed his boss.

Recounting his contributions to the present federal government, Osinbajo said he was actively involved in the judiciary reforms and its repositioning to work optimally, and ensure that judges are adequately enumerated.

He said his working with President Buhari has exposed him to governance at the highest level and placed him in a position to tackle serious issues concerning economy, security, among others.

“The Vice President position is an opportunity to serve and I have served with utmost loyalty. I put everything into my work. I am a candidate who will hit the ground running when I am elected.

“I have the requisite knowledge to do the job and building on what others have put in place. My presidency will bring peace, unity and development to the country”, the VP said.

“After all I have learnt if called upon to serve the nation, should I say No? I have decided that I will run for the office. I have sworn an oath to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is an oath to our people, our children and the future of Nigeria. I owe nobody else any allegiance outside the oath”, he added.

Osinbajo, however, commended Abiodun-led administration for the giant strides it has recorded in the last three years, expressing the hope that his quest to lead the country would be fruitful.

The and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, in his remarks, posited that the vice president was competent with the required qualification to lead the nation, observing that his performance as the acting president is there for all to see.

Speaking on the ambition of the Vice President, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, attested to the competence of Osinbajo, saying: “the vice president has paid his dues and is eminently qualified to succeed as President.

“I want to pray that you will come back to this Palace as a President and Nigeria will be gain tremendously under your watch”, Alake said.