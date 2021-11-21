Life coach and author, Abiola Champ Salami has advocated for leaders across all stratas to imbibe the skill of emotional intelligence which an essential tool for peak performance in life endeavours.

Salami who released a new book titled ‘Magic of Emotional Intelligence’ said the contents in the book shows that talent is not enough, IQ is not enough, certification is not enough and prayer is not enough.

In the book which endorses humility, courage, joy, confidence, hope, pleasure, love, honour, and happiness. Revered speaker, Prof Pat Utomi who was at the book launch, said leadership failure in Nigeria is partly because some of our leaders have not developed themselves with skills of emotional intelligence.

This well-written book put together by one of the most influential coaching leaders reminds everyone why emotional intelligence is a necessary tool to achieving sterling results and advancement in life. One of the magic the author endorses is improvement through the examples in his book.

The 174 paged book with 25 chapters is coming at a time when emotions have been woven into every affair. Hence, part two of the book – Negative Emotions – extensively addresses how best to handle detrimental emotions like anger, hatred, pride, sadness, grief, fear, anxiety and depression among others. This, the author is certain, would help people weigh their actions and inactions to making the fitting decisions at all times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The alumnus of Harvard University, Lagos Business School and American Government’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) is committed to raising world class leaders and improving the productive capacity and brand perception of organisations and governments with the release of his latest book.