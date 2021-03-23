BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

Abiriba community in Ohafia local government area has launched a massive manhunt for the suspected killers of three policemen attached to Abiriba Division of the Nigeria Police, in the community at about 8.3OAM on Monday.

The deceased, Inspectors Austin Ugwu, Longinus Ugochukwu, and Police Constable Ama Ifeanyi were reportedly killed in an ambush in Agu Eze, Amaogudu by unidentified hoodlums who also carted away two riffles from them.

Enachioken in Council of Abiriba, Eze Kalu Kalu Ogba, who spoke through Eze Eme Uguru Ikpoka in his palace, stated this during a condolence visit by the Abia State deputy governor, Ude Oko Chukwu to the community.

He, therefore, called on the government to prevail on the security agencies not to engage in mass arrests of the people, but to skillfully investigate the matter to bring the perpetrators to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

Speaking on arrival at the palace, Chukwu assured the people that the government will deploy all necessary resources available to it to ensure their protection and every law abiding citizens and residents.

At Orie Akwa Square, Chukwu, who was accompanied by the commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu called on the community’s vigilance group to support the agencies in identifying and fishing out the perpetrators quickly.

According to him, “We call on you to maintain total vigilance in order to fish out the criminals and hoodlums who may want to come here to attack innocent people as they go about their legitimate businesses.”

Assuring them that the government will give them all the necessary support, he added that, “We have spoken to the security agencies to avoid indiscriminate arrests, but to ensure a painstaking investigation into the matter.”

The deputy governor, who had earlier visited the scene of the crime, sympathized with the state police command, the families, and friends of the late officers and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The police public relations officer (PPRO), Superintendent Geoffrey Ogbonna confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP, saying the officers were a patrol team attached to the division and at a duty post between the community and Igbere.

Ogbonna, who said their van was also set ablaze, added that the commissioner of Police in the state, Mrs Jenet Agbede had visited the scene and that the police is on the trail of the suspects, “who attacked the from the nearby bush.”