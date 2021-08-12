Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has reportedly agreed personal terms with Arsenal despite links with a move to Roma.

The 23-year-old fell out of favour under Thomas Tuchel last season and will struggle for game even more at Stamford Bridge next term with the arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

With Edin Dzeko thought to be heading to Inter Milan as a replacement for Lukaku, a transfer merry-go-round will supposedly see Abraham head to Roma to fill the void left by the Bosnian.

Roma have supposedly agreed a £34m fee to sign Abraham, but according to Italian outlet Il Messaggero, the Englishman has already agreed on the personal side of a deal with Arsenal.

However, the Gunners are not said to have approached Chelsea with an official offer for the forward as they first look to offload Alexandre Lacazette, who is also thought to be on Roma’s radar.

Southampton and West Ham United have also been credited with an interest in Abraham, who netted 12 goals and set up six more in 32 appearances last season.