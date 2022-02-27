Roman Abramovich has handed “stewardship and care” of Chelsea to the club’s charitable foundation following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian billionaire has owned Chelsea since 2003 but his position has been under scrutiny since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Abramovich will remain Chelsea owner and the billionaire, who has invested over £1billion into the Stamford Bridge club since purchasing it in 2003, will not be asking the club to repay the loans it owes him – meaning the long-term future of the club remains secure.

It is also understood that Abramovich remains adamant that Chelsea is not for sale.

MPs have urged the government to impose sanctions on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich due to his close links to Vladimir Putin’s reign

Whether Abramovich will ever return to taking a more visible hands-on role at the club will likely depend strongly on whether he faces any sanctions, and what happens in Ukraine and the UK’s relationship with Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has compiled a hit list of Russian oligarch’s but doesn’t confirm if Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is on the list.

There have been calls from MPs this week that Russian-born Abramovich should not be allowed to own Chelsea due to his alleged links to Vladimir Putin’s regime.

After Russian troops crossed the border into Ukraine on Tuesday, Labour MP Chris Bryant told the House of Commons that the Russian-Israeli billionaire should have his assets seized, questioned whether he should be allowed to operate a football club himself, and quoted a leaked government document suggesting he should not be allowed to be based in the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT