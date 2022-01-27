Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja was yesterday forced to adjourn the ongoing trial of Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha to February 17 due to the absence of the defence counsel.

Baba Ijesha is facing a six-count charge bordering on allegations of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by penetration.

He had pleaded not guilty to the six-count charge.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Wednesday, Dotun Ajulo, a lawyer from the chamber of the lead defence counsel, Dada Awosika (SAN) told the judge that the senior lawyer could not make it to court because he is indisposed.

Ajulo, therefore, urged Justice Taiwo to adjourn the matter to enable Awosika to come to court to handle the case personally.

This request was opposed to by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Dr Jide Martins, he asked the judge to compel Ajulo to continue with the case because he is a member of the defendant’s legal team.

But Justice Taiwo granted the defence request for a short adjournment, stating that if the senior lawyer did not attend court on the next date, Ajulo would go on with the case.

