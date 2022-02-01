The ongoing Coroner Inquest into the circumstances surrounding the death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, was yesterday stalled due to the absence of the father and sister of the deceased.

The deceased’s father Sylvester Oromoni and sister had also failed to show up before the court last week Friday to give their testimonies, a development that forced the Lagos State Coroner, Magistrate Mikail Kadiri to adjourn till Monday.

But at the resumed hearing of the matter on Monday the counsel to the family, Andrew Efole informed the court that the sister is sick and that the father is forced to stay back at home to care for her.

Efole said, “The girl who ought to testify is sick, the father who ought to be here is attending to the child who is receiving treatment.

“The mother is not strong and she is not in a position to care for her daughter right now so the father is the only person available to perform the role.

“We are therefore urging your Honour to adjourn the proceedings to enable us to produce another witness on Tuesday to give evidence.”

Earlier, counsel to Dowen College, Anthony Okpoko expressed dissatisfaction at the interview granted by Sylvester Oromoni Snr. published on Monday in violation of the restraining order made by the court restraining all parties in the matter from making comments to the press.

The Coroner has adjourned the proceedings to Tuesday.

