The Corporate Institute of Strategic Research (CISR), has attributed the increasing myriad of challenges bedeviling the country, to lack of mentorship.

The President of the CISR, Dr. Princewill Inyang, while speaking at a Corporate Induction workshop on Thursday in Abuja, said the failure of older generations to mentor youth was responsible for the issues Nigeria is battling with.

He said as senior professionals are getting old and out of service, tackling issues of poverty, morality and security is hard to fix as those who take over do not have the requisite knowledge to fix the challenges.

Inyang said that the situation is evident in the dearth of research in various disciplines among youth on ways economic challenges, among others, could be addressed.

According to the president of the CISR, the institute was trying to change the narrative through its members as they are encouraged to share their knowledge to the next generation.

“We are looking at mentors and researchers that can groom others as our members are high-ranking officers in their perspective as they have visions. We understand that there is no transferable skill as nobody wants to transform and it is the problem.

“So, building this credibility together to solve a common problem is what the institute is doing. We have to hold a model on training of youths to make them innovative to build tentacles for leadership,” Inyang said.

He added that the institute intends to solve the problem by networking among youth in tertiary institutions and its members to bequeath their knowledge to them.

Also, a member of the institute, Ambassador Dr. Umar Faruk, said that development can be in Nigeria if mentorship can be entrenched in the society.

He said that mentorship is a collective responsibility that should be carried out by all to help inform the younger generations on finding solutions to challenges and likely outcomes of their actions which might affect them.