The Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has stated that the absence of a national single window is inhibiting Nigeria’s ability to maximise its export potentials to the world.

Indeed, the council stated that many developed economies of the world are taking advantage of different single window recommendations to facilitate their trade activities across the globe.

The regional coordinator, South West, NEPC, Lagos, Mr. Samuel Oyeyipo, at a sensitisation workshop on encouraging private sector participation in meetings of National Trade Facilitation Bodies (NTFBs), said the workshop on trade facilitation is aimed at enabling participants’ access information needed to enable them appreciate the need to participate in meetings of NFTBs.

Represented by the director, Office of the executive director and chief executive officer, NEPC, Ms. Estelle Igwe, stated, at the sidelines of the workshop, that since the introduction of single window in 2003, Nigeria is yet to have a national single window.

ADVERTISEMENT

To him, “the Nigeria Trade Facilitation Procedures went moribund and because we are not party to any single window recommendations that is being developed, this why we do not have a national single window.”

NTFBs, he stressed, are very vital in trade facilitation, noting that, in some developed economies, these bodies have become independent agencies.

“I consider this workshop critical as it would afford us the opportunity to exchange ideas as well as map out strategies that would enhance private sector participation in various trade facilitation meetings and programmes in the future,” he stressed.

Also speaking, the deputy chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Lagos Chapter, Mr. Shakin Agbeyewa, said the workshop is apt and coming at a time where lots of food products are being wasted at the farm gates.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further said the programme would avail participants the opportunity to understand how vital NTFBs are to boosting cross border transactions while also increasing the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).