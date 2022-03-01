Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) has established a professorial chair in Polymer and Textile Engineering with Prof Danladi Abdullahi appointed as the chair occupant.

Prof Danladi, born at Kerau Quarters in Katsina City, Katsina State, on 4th November, 1962, teaches at the Department of Polymer and Textile Engineering, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

This was contained in a statement by public affairs directorate, Office of the Vice-Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. The appointment, which was approved by the vice-chancellor after his interview for the academic position along with three others held on 8th February, was contained in a letter dated 21st February and signed by the registrar of the university, Rabiu Samaila.

Danladi’s appointment, according to the letter, is for “an initial period of three years in the first instance and may be extended for an additional period not exceeding two years subject to satisfactory performance.”

Just last year, precisely on August 2, 2021, the university and The Paul and Mary Achimugu Foundation jointly signed a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of a professorial chair in Polymer and Textile Engineering in the institution.

The chair is essentially for the promotion of educational advancement and pursuit of academic excellence in the area of polymer textile engineering through teaching, research and publications.

Prof Danladi joined the services of Ahmadu Bello University on 17th August, 1987 after his graduation from the institution in 1986 with B.Sc. in Textile Technology.

He bagged Second Class Honours (Upper Division) and clinched the Afprint Award for the Best Graduating Student in the Department of Textile Science and Technology, Ahmadu Bello University, 1986.

The graduate of the famous Government College, Kaduna with Division One in WASC, had both his M.Sc. (Textile Technology) and PhD (Polymer Science and Fibre Technology) in Ahmadu Bello University in 1991 and 2008 respectively.

The chair occupant, who was promoted to the rank of Professor on 1st October, 2014, has to his credit a total of 73 academic publications in peer reviewed journals.