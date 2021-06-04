Malam Alhassan Garba has been appointed as acting registrar of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria for a period of six months.

He will be in the office until the appointment and confirmation of a substantive registrar of the university.

In a statement issued by the institution’s director, public affairs directorate, Awwal Musa, said the appointment took effect from yesterday.

It said Garba’s appointment is in recognition of his commitment to work and leadership qualities.

He takes over from Malam Abdullahi Ahmed Kundila whose tenure as the registrar of the university ended on 2nd June 2021.

Until his appointment, he was the secretary at the Institute of Administration, Ahmadu Bello University.

The acting registrar was born on 26th June, 1961 in Tudun Wada, Zaria local government area, Kaduna State, and joined the services of the university on 2nd November, 1984 as an executive officer (Administration).

He obtained a diploma in law in 1983 and a bachelor of law in 1995 all from Ahmadu Bello University. He was called to Bar in 1996.