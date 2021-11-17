Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) is set to confer its honourary degrees on the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi and two other prominent traditional rulers.

Two other distinguished Nigerians to be honoured during the ninth convocation ceremonies of the institution to be held on November 21 are the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Sulu Gambari and the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe.

The acting vice-chancellor of ABUAD, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde, disclosed this at a press conference marking the commencement the 12th anniversary and 9th convocation ceremonies of the university.

She said the conferment of the honorary degrees was in appreciation of the various ways they have impacted society.

Olarinde said 125 out of the 1,306 undergraduates, bagged First Class honour while 109 will be decorated with postgraduate degrees across six Colleges, making a total of 415 graduates.

She said Governor Zulum would be decorated with Doctor of Letters (LLD), honoris causa, Oba Ogunwusi and the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, would be garlanded with Doctor of Letters (Honoris causa), while the Emir of Ilorin, would get honorary title of Doctor of Laws.

“Honorary Degrees anywhere in the world are awarded on a highly selective basis to persons of proven integrity and character, who have made exceptional and distinguished lifetime contributions to the society,” she said.