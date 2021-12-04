I was opportune to attend the concluding session of a three-day festschrift conference that took place last week in Abuja to honour the former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd). It was this bearded military leader whose intelligence and determination led to the final exit of the military from the corridor of power in May 1999; over 15 years after the sack of the Second Republic by soldiers in the dying days of December 1983.

Apart from the quality of academic papers presented at the occasion by scholars across the globe, the presence of national and world leaders at the conference, either physically or virtually, reflects the level of admiration enjoyed by General Abubakar. Among some of the personalities in attendance were President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerien President Mohammed Bazoum, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, ex-President Dr Goodluck Jonathan, ex-President of South Africa, Mr Thabo Mbeki, and former President of Liberia, Professor Amos Sawyer.

The ex-President of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambers, Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat, and the Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, among others were not left out.

The occasion also provided an opportunity for members of the academia and other professionals, including persons involved in the promotion of peace at both continental and global level, to honour a leader whose quest for deepening democracy through transparent electoral process sets him apart as an indisputed statesman and global icon.

The event, organised by the Abdulsalami Abubakar Institute for Peace and Sustainable Development Studies (AAIPSDS), was organised to honor an accomplished national and global leader whose bridge-building endeavours in Liberia, Niger, Sudan, Darfur, Congo and Nigeria since 1998 have attracted local and global commendations. The Niger-born General got shot into limelight by stroke of luck after the mysterious death of the dark-goggled General Sani Abacha who, 24 hours before his demise, had signed Abubakar’s retirement letter.

His emergence as Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria’s Armed Forces on June 8, 1998 did not obliterate the despair that trailed the death of General Abacha who then had concluded plans to transmute into a civilian president. The five parties, which the former governor of Oyo state and later Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief Bola Ige, described as leprous, had adopted the military strongman as their presidential candidate. Weary of the endless circles of transition programmes embarked by the military, not many Nigerians were convinced that General Abubakar could be trusted to hand over power to the civilians.

Ahead of the planned exit of the military as announced by the General Abubakar-led regime, prominent citizens and other military officers incarcerated over their alleged roles in what has come to be referred to as the “phantom coup” of March 1995. Among those released was the former Head of State, General Olusegun Obasanjo. Abubakar ascended to power at a time when the frightening clouds of uncertainties were hanging low over Nigeria’s skies. Not many thought the nation stood a chance to survive the protests rocking the country and fueling ethnic tension that was threatening to assume conflagration, following the death of the presumed winner of the June 12 presidential poll, Chief MKO Abiola.

To douse tension, Abubakar engaged competent people to assist him realise the dream of pulling through the transition time table. He demonstrated humility and unsurpassed honesty in reaching out to pro-democracy groups who, before then, had become thorns in the flesh of the immediate past military regime. According to Chief Ayo Opadokun, a leading member of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), General Abubakar “kept faith with his pledge to hand over and he in fact, handed over on May 29, 1999 has revealed his human characteristics and trait as a dependable, trustworthy and credible statesman who could be counted among eminent global leadership cadre”.

Aware of the despondency ripping across the country, and determined to retrieve Nigeria from the mud of a pariah status imposed on it by the comity of nations, Abubakar reached out to critical members of the Nigerian society to ensure that the transition train is not reversed on its track. Despite his promise to return the country to democracy, not many believed he was committed to his promise. The high level of cynicism brought by citizens’ lack of confidence in the military, as shown in the annulment of June 12 presidential poll, rendered Abubakar’s promise a fairy tale to be believed.

If the past was anything to go by, some insisted, then Abubakar’s political transition programme must be taken with a pinch of salt. That was not the case with the former military leader who swore he would stop at nothing to return power to the civilians. When he finally guided the transition train to a final stop, culminating in the inauguration of General Olusegun Obasanjo as President on May 29, 1999, he attracted accolades for successfully supervising the shortest transition programme in the history of Nigeria.

While he served as Head of State, Abubakar deployed discretion and avoided misuse of state powers in violating the rights of citizens. His interaction with the media, as confirmed by one of the founders of the now rested ‘Newswatch’ magazine, Mr Ray Ekpu, reveals him as a lover of the media whose appointment of Chief John Nwodo and Mallam Mohammed Haruna as Minister of Information and Chief Press Secretary respectively, created a healthy relationship between media and his government. The former military leader, Ekpu is quick to add, loved the media when he wielded power and ran a transparent system where information was available to reporters. His media minders were not engaged in labelling critical articles as songs of wailers.

Outside the corridor of power, General Abubakar has not let down the bar in the pursuance of worthy causes and rallying prominent national and global leaders in ending electoral violence, promoting interfaith dialogue and spearheading national discourses for unity and development. As Chairman of the National Peace Committee (NPC), the former military leader has been engaged in facilitating peace agreements with candidates contesting elections. In 2015 and 2019, the NPC, under this leadership, supervised the signing of peace agreements between the presidential candidates of the two major parties in a bid to avoid the breakdown of law and order. When in 2015, the swords of Damocles was suspended over the nation’s skies, following the apprehension generated by the conduct of the presidential poll, the former Head of State worked behind the scene in thawing tension.

Secretary of the NPC and erudite Bishop of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Dr Matthew Hassan Kukah, hinges the success of the Peace Committee on the credibility of General Abubakar. He is quick to tip the former Head of State for the Nobel Peace Prize: “I believe, but I don’t know how, but I think the next campaign that all of us must now wait for is to work hard because the Nobel Prize for Peace is long overdue. As far as we are concerned, General Abdulsalami is a Nobel laureate, all we need to do is for those who took the award to have the decency to stamp their stamp of authority over what we have already agreed on.”

For a nation cursed with a political class that is enmeshed in a barbaric quest for power, General Abubakar remains a lesson in humility and untainted service to humanity. His brief stint in the corridor of power and his recognition of how far power can be tamed for transparent governance epitomise his personality. He remains one of our nation’s finest leaders who was thrown into the national stage by divine intervention during a period of national emergencies.

