BY HEMBADOON ORSAR |

Wife of the late former commissioner, Public Complaints Commission Benue State, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, Mama Amina Kwagh-Hemba Tsav is dead Our Correspondent gathered that Mama Amina died barely six months after the death of her husband who died on June 8, 2020 after a protracted illness in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

It was also gathered that Mama Amina died at a public hospital in Keffi after a brief illness.

In a telephone interview with the media aide to the retired former Lagos State Police commissioner, Torkuma Uke who confirmed the death said burial date would be announced later.

The late Mama Amina left behind 7 Children and many grand and great grandchildren.