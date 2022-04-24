Preparations are in advanced stage to introduce ‘park and pay’ for motorists at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP over the weekend, the airport manager/regional general manager, North Central, Kabir Mohammed, said this was aimed at bringing sanity to the airport.

Mohammed, who was deployed to head the Abuja Airport on March 10, 2022, further said the introduction of the park and pay at the airport will address the problems of touts, who go about harrasing and extorting innocent drivers who bring in passengers at the airport.

He also said as part of the ongoing reorganisations at the airport, the roudy taxi drivers and the illegal businesses going on at the front of the departure hall at airport will be addressed.

Also, in order to curb the issue of the traffic jam at the tollgate of the airport, which affects staff, airport users and passengers, the airport manager has commissioned a taskforce which constitutes of himself and head of departments to supervise at the tollgate on a daily basis with the sole aim of managing the inflow of traffic into airport.

He said the effort has improved on the situation to a great extent, making entry into the airport easier.