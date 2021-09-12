All Stars International FC of Abuja has emerged champion of the maiden edition of the All-Stars Invitational Football Tournament.

The final match which was decided yesterday at the Goal Project pitch, Package B of the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja saw the highly contested game ended goalless after regulation time.

All Stars International FC of Abuja’ goalkeeper, Vincent Ivoke, was voted Man of the match after saving a penalty before his team Desmond Ikwuje converted from the spot to sealed the victory for the Abuja based club.

In the third place match, Corporate Kickers Sports Club (CKSC) edged Capital Sportif FC 2-0 to picked the bronze medal in grand style.

The tournament which was in league format saw the champions smiled home with N250, 000 while the runner-up got N150,000 as the third position pocked N100,000.

Speaking after the finals, the president of All Stars International FC of Abuja Richmier Ogbogu, said that the tournament was aimed at bringing teams together to promote peace and fair play among the participating clubs adding that more club would be admitted in the second edition.

“This is first time we will be having all the team together for a tournament like this which is aimed at promoting peace and fair play among us, I want to commend our team for winning the tournament despite losing their first match”.