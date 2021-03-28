BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The First Baptist Church in Gwagwalada, Abuja, has honoured its two Deacons and a Deaconess for their meritorious service to the church for 15 years.

They are Deacon Victor Asade, Deacon Stephen Opadere and Deaconess Deborah Amao.

In his remarks to mark the 15 Years Appreciation and Honorarium Service for the three in Gwagwalada on Sunday, the Minister in charge of the church, Reverend Deji Oyelami, described them as good Ambassadors of Christ.

Oyelami said the church would remain grateful to the trio for their leadership roles they have offered for the Baptist family within and outside the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He also used the occasion to admonish christian leaders to always be faithful in the discharge of their duties wherever they found themselves

According to him, everyone will give account of his or her stewardship before God, hence the need for individuals to be upright their endeavours.

The clergyman also enjoined Christians to be committed to the service of God and humanity in order to get a fulfilled life.

In their separate remarks, the honourees, Deacon Asade, Deacon Opadere and Deaconess Amao appreciated God for giving them the opportunities to serve in His vineyard

While praying for God’s continuous guidance for the church, they expressed gratitude to all members of First Baptist Church Gwagwalada for their support and cooperation over the years.

Highlights of the appreciation service were prayers and presentation of gifts to the trio.

Photo caption: L-R: Deacon Victor Asade; Deaconess Deborah Amao, and Deacon Stephen Opadere, during the 15th year appreciation and honourarium service in their honour by the First Baptist Church, Gwagwalada, Abuja, on Sunday.