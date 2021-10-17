The Minister in charge of First Baptist Church, Gwagwalada, Abuja, Reverend Deji Oyelami, has admonished Christians to always dedicate their lives towards the service of God and humanity.

Rev. Oyelami gave the admonition during a special send-off service in honour of a former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja and his wife, Professor and Dr. Mrs Kayode Omole, on Sunday.

The Baptist cleric said the only way to attract God’s blessings and favour was through genuine obedience to the teachings of the holy Bible.

Oyelami, who described the 30-year membership of Prof Omole and his wife as rewarding and beneficial to both the church and its members, said the service was to honour them for their deligent contributions to the vineyard of God.

While urging them not to relent in their service to God, University community, humanity and the society in general, the cleric stressed the need for youths to always emulate those with virtues of progressive mindset.

He noted that the church would definitely miss the intellectual contributions of Prof. Omole and his wife who both recently retired from service after meritorious service in University of Abuja.

In their remarks, Professor and Dr. Mrs Kayode Omole expressed gratitude to God for giving them the privilege to contribute their quota to the growth of the church and the society in general.

While describing their years of worship in the church as glorious, they advised members to be steadfast in faith and prayers to ensure the growth of the church.

They thanked members of the church for their show of love during the send-off service and prayed God to continue to see them through in all their endeavours.

The couple also expressed gratitude to God for a successful retirement from service and for keeping them and their household sound and healthy during and after their sojourn in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Some members of the church, who gave testimonies about the duo, wished them well in their future endeavours.

The special send-off service, which was attended by friends, colleagues and family members of the Omoles, featured prayers, thanksgiving and presentation of gifts to Prof. and Dr. Mrs Kayode Omole.

It would be recalled that Professor and Dr. Mrs Kayode Omole have served in different capacities in the church during their 30-year membership of the church.