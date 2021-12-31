Renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, Professor Christopher Imumolen, has been honoured with the prestigious title of Ado of Abaji in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The title was bestowed on Imumolen recently by the Abaji Chieftaincy Council following his numerous contributions to the community.

Recall that Prof Imumolen had in the past few months visited Abaji community to see ways he could support them in terms of security, social amenities and educational scholarships.

Already Imumolen is working with the police and appropriate authorities to assist the community firm up its security architecture. The philanthropist is also planning to set up educational institutes, through which he could offer scholarships to deserving indigenes of Abaji.

Prof. Imumolen, the first African to establish three Universities in three continents; Africa, South America and North America, is a man of many parts.

He is the among the few Africans whose name is drafted in the World Book of Greatness UK, just as he is the only Nigerian who is a Member of the World Presidential Civility Club.

Imumolen, who is also the Vice Chancellor, Global Wealth University, Togo, had given over 60,000 Nigerians Educational Scholarship through various platforms since 2010.

In 2019, he single-handedly floated a Business Financial Support Program that empowered over 6,000 Nigerians with seed capital between N200,000 to N2,000,000.

As part of his zeal to assist in community developments, he also single-handedly and humbly provided electricity installation and transformers to Atan, Kajola Ibooro communities in Ogun State, and Ilupeju area community, Oye Ekiti, among others.

In addition, he freely raised over 120 millionaires in 2020 and gave out over 46 cars to difference individuals to support their business through its GWS System.

In 2021, he followed up compassionately with the liberation of over 120 of prisoners who were wrongly sentenced, after which he supported them financially for business and scholarship.

He has equally been passionately engaging in the Free Feeding project for the IDPs and poor communities since 2015.

To support innovation and talent in Nigeria, Prof Imumolen, few years ago, set up the Prof Chris Imumolen Annual Innovation Award of N10,000,000 to support innovation and talent in Nigeria.