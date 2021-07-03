In recognition of the provision of excellent support services to SME’s, Vice-President Yemi Osinbanjo has presented the Abuja Enterprise Agency the Best MSME One Stop Shop Award in the country.

The award was presented during the 4th national MSMEs awards which coincided with the global MSMEs Day on June 27 at the State house Banquet Hall in Abuja.

In a statement signed by Ifeyinwa Amulu, the public relations officer of Abuja Enterprise Agency, the acting managing director/CEO of the agency, Mr. Shehu Abdulkadir, received the award on behalf of the agency alongside some other staff.

Abdulkadir reinstated the agency’s commitment in nurturing and stimulating business growth in the FCT, and expressed profound gratitude to the office of the vice president for the recognition.

The agency emerged first among 3 nominees namely Bauchi MSME One Stop Shop, Jos MSME One Stop Shop and FCT MSMEOne Stop Shop).

The FCT MSME One Stop Shop host 14 Regulatory institutions (CAC, NAFDAC, SON, FIRS etc) to eliminate regulatory constraints MSME face by providing seamless access to regulatory institution.

The Agency was awarded 2020 BEST MSME One Stop Shop by His Excellency the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo. This is in recognition of the Agency’s performance in the sensitization of FCT residents on the Survival Funds.

Also, in the facilitation of the registration/formalization of over 7000 CAC and the provision One Stop Shop services to 2098 MSMEs and sensitization 9000 MSMEs on the activities among others.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Micro Small & Medium Enterprise (MSME) One Stop Shop (OSS) was established as fallout of the Office of the Vice President’s ease of doing business initiative, and the Agency’s successful hosting of the Nation-wide Business Clinics held at the Eagles Square in July 2017, and the subsequent nomination of the Agency by the Office of the Minister of the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment (FMITI), and the approval by the FCT Minister.