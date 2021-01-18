After several postponements occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja is now set to host the One Service One Medal (OSOM) Games, beginning from January 20 to 24, 2021.

According to a statement by the Director of Grassroots Development, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Dr Ademola Are, a record of 15 events will be competed for by members of the Nigerian Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces during the four championship.

“The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has approved the staging of the ‘OSOM Games’ in Abuja over a four-day period with 15 events to be competed for.

“Events to be competed for include athletics, swimming, taekwondo, weightlifting, tug of war, beach volleyball, boxing, chess, squash and scrabble. Others are golf, tennis, shooting, table tennis and badminton,” Are stated

The programmes for activities released by the organizer, indicated that while beach volleyball will hold at the Jabi Lake, boxing, chess and golf will take place at Old Parade Ground in Area 10, Media Centre of the Moshood Abiola National stadium and TYB International Golf Resorts and Country Club in Shehu Yar’ Adua Barracks, Asokoro, respectively.

The scrabble players will have a field day at Abuja VIP Lounge in Package A, while shooting holds at the Shooting Range in Package B of Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

Squash, swimming, tennis, weightlifting, gymnastic and table tennis will all hold at Package B of the National stadium, taekwondo will take place at Velodrome of the Stadium.

The statement further stated that the OSOM GAMES is being organised to foster peace, unity and sports Development among members of the Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces in the country.

It is also geared towards discovering hidden and established talents for future podium success for the country.

The event was earlier scheduled to hold late last year in Kaduna, but was postponed due to logistics reasons.