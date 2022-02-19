Indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have commended President Muhammad Buhari, FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Bello and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for the conduct of free, fair, and credible council election in the nation’s capital city last weekend.

A representative, Mr. Danjuma Tanko Dara, made the commendation at a press briefing yesterday on the success of the just-concluded FCT area council elections.

He said the FCT minister and INEC had truly demonstrated the roles of unbiased umpires in the conduct of elections in the territory, while the minister had proven that he is a leader that listens to his people when they make suggestions and give him advice.

He described the FCT minister as a man with the fear of God, saying it was the reason why he did not tamper with the people’s votes, even when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was leading in AMAC, Bwari and Kuje area councils.

Dara stressed that the minister had proven that he is a leader that can be trusted any day to lead in Nigeria in any political office, that if it were to be a state where the leader is selfish, the people’s votes would not have counted.

He also used urged the elected chairmen, especially in AMAC, to work in the interest of the people.

“It is also wise for the ruling party to use the last opportunity to amend their ways, as Nigerians are not pleased with the governance and stop relying on rigging or imposition of leaders that are not choices of the people. God will make Nigeria great.

“We are using this opportunity to call on our incoming chairmen, especially in AMAC where our choice has been elected, that he should be wise and not allow people who do not have the interest of the people at heart to take over his government. He should put the people first in everything he does and the sky will be his stepping stone to greater height politically and otherwise,” he said.

