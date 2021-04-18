ADVERTISEMENT

The Abuja International Film Festival (AIFF) has called for entries for the festival which holds November 1- 4, 2021.

One of the longest running festivals, which is now in its 18th edition, has been a veritable platform to bring stakeholders together to discuss on how to develop the film industry.

According to the organisers, film makers and producers who are interested in submiting entries for the 18th Abuja film festival should do so through the film festival website or check the social media handles. The deadline for submission is on August 20.

The film festival holds virtually and at Silverbird Cinemas in Abuja. There shall be master classes, technical sessions and other surprises leading to the award night which will climax on the last day.