The recent attack on the Abuja to Kaduna train service left several Nigerians appalled as many did not see it coming. The federal government has said, in a bid to address the security breach that it will employ a digital security system to monitor any impact on the track.

In a chat with the minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, he disclosed that the federal government will hasten the procurement process for digital security systems that will monitor the rail lines from end to end. He also says this system will be employed on the Lagos to Ibadan rail corridor too when fully installed.

According to him, “We want to assure the public that beyond the physical presence of Police and the Military along this track, we will get a rail bus for patrol regularly so that we can see what is happening even before the train takes off, and it will be end-to-end.

“Apart from this, there have not been any security challenges on this track. What this has done to us is that we would fasten the procurement process of the digital security system that we planned to put in place. It went to the Cabinet two weeks ago and it was returned. So, we’ll re-present it to the Cabinet to ensure that we get approval for the installation.

“The essence of the digital security system is to enable us to know when there’s an impact on the rail to forestall this kind of attack. We will get the Police involved, so that they will be here before the installation of the digital facility.”

On the part of the managing director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, Fidet Okhiria, one of the immediate solutions is to run more trains on the corridor so as to keep vandals away.

According to him, “It’s better to run more trains as running more trains would not give people the opportunity to tamper/interfere with the tracks, because a train passed from Abuja to Kaduna in not up to 30 minutes when the explosions were executed and planted.

The manager, Abuja-Kaduna train service, Pascal Nnoli however told me that they are always ready to give in their best to ensure smooth running of the service. “We have always been ready, apart from the challenge we had. Now that the challenge has been surmounted, the personnel, the mechanical equipment staff are all on ground,” Nnoli Said.

Meanwhile, one of the passengers on the corridor, Idris Abdul, tells me that the train service is still better and safer despite the attack, adding that he has been a victim of attack by kidnappers on a road trip to Kaduna and would not risk going by road for any reason.