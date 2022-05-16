The federal government has directed the resumption of the Abuja-Kaduna Train Services (AKTS) on May 23, 2022.

The train service is to resume with two trips from 9am to 4pm daily.

Recall that terrorists attacked and bombed a Kaduna bound train about 51 days ago, killing about nine persons and abducting unspecified number of people.

Spokesperson of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Yakub Mahmood, said in a statement on Monday that, “as part of the measures to check insecurity, passengers are hereby enjoined to cooperate with the NRC in order to enjoin improved service delivery, safety and comfort by patiently complying with additional measures that will surely be introduced for the safety of our passengers, such as requesting for passengers National Identification Numbers (NIN) as part of our internal security check in addition, presentation of the following must be strictly complied with before boarding the train.

“Valid Photo Identification Card (ID) reachable telephone number of Next of Kin (NOK) or close relative.Online and offline purchase of tickets must contain the passengers individual profile or identification data.”

Speaking on the kidnapped victims from the train, the federal government said: “concerted joint effort to secure the safe release of the abducted passengers being held hostage by the terrorists continues out of the public domain for strategic security reasons.

“However, the government wishes to assure the relatives of the abducted citizens still in captivity that the safe rescue of these passengers is a top priority and not to misconstrue the resumption of train services, as abandonment or nonchalant attitude of the government towards their plight.

“The federal government will never abdicate its responsibility in rescuing these valuable citizens, however, the government assures of its resolve not to succumb to threats by any faceless group.”

The NRC also said additional security measures were being put in place at both the train stations and the track to ensure the safety of the passengers onboard.