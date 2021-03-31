BY ABAH ADAH, Abuja

The federal government has said the employment and business opportunities afforded Nigerians by the ongoing Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Makurdi expansion/dualisation project and others being executed from loans in the country may have proved critics of borrowing wrong.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola stated this on Tuesday while on an inspection tour of the expansion of 5.4km Abuja-Keffi expressway and dualisation of Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi Road.

The project was awarded in May 2015, commenced April 2019, billed for completion on April 1, 2022, currently at 41.7 per cent completion, and being handled by the Chinese Harbour Engineering Company.

LEADERSHIP reports that 85 per cent of the project funding was sourced from the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of China, while the federal government of Nigeria is responsible for 15 per cent balance as counterpart funding.

The entire length of the Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi expansion/dualisation project is 220km.

Speaking to journalists after inspecting the road to Akwanga, Nasarawa State, the Minister said, “this is one of the roads being funded by the China EXIM Bank, so those who have issues about borrowing should come and see what borrowing is doing here. If we observed carefully on our way here, we would see a lot of excavation, cutting of soil and right of way, among others, all of which means employment for some people.

“You could see business activities of different kind booming as work continues on the road, and one of the things I saw is that falling of trees along the right of way is creating a secondary economy, women were chopping and gathering firewoods for business; some people are using the opportunity of the abundance of latent to make laterite bricks, more are still happening.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All these people working here may probably not have gotten job if not for this. We have a lot to do but we don’t have enough to do them, and they have to be done, that is the essence of borrowing,” Fashola said.

Describing the road as critical and strategic being the link between North-central and North-east and beyond, the Minister reiterated federal government’s commitment to doing all that is possible to complete it and other equally critical road projects to standard, but not in a haste to ensure quality job.

The Minister, who appeared to be satisfied with the pace of work, said because of certain unavoidable challenges such as managing the heavy traffic along the corridor on a daily basis by creating diversions at one point or the other, it was difficult to speed up work on such road project even if everything was on ground.

Breaking down the work progress, the project consultant stated that 90 per cent has been achieved in the construction of culverts and drainages, 60 per cent attained in bridges and 40 per cent in the pavement construction.

He mentioned some of the challenges encountered to include relocation of utilities (telecom, water & electricity), compensation, COVID-19 lockdown and outstanding payment.

For his part, the Federal Controller of Works, Nasarawa State, Engr Daikwo, told the Minister that the progress of work on the road was encouraging despite the fact that COVID-19 lockdown had affected its progress.