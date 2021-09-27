The Abuja Metropolitan Lions Club has launched a N50 million fund to equip the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital’s Oncology Centre to assist children and others battling cancer as part of its core mandate in humanitarian service.

This was disclosed in Abuja at the weekend by the outgoing president, Aniekan Michael, who told reporters that the club, a not-for-profit organisation, during the height of COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria last year, donated a 20-bed Oncology treatment ward to the teaching hospital to attend to children battling cancer.

But the centre is yet to be operational due to lack of required equipment to treat patients.

Michael said further that over 30 million was expended on the centre, adding that the N50 million fund was to equip the centre to be operational fully.

He said, “In the service year 2021/2022, we are so particular about pediatric cancer. Our signature project this year is to consolidate of what we had done earlier.

“Last year during the height of COVID-19 in Nigeria, Lions Club was able to put together a 20-bed space Oncology centre donated to University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.

He noted that pediatric cancer, diabetes, environment, optics and hunger are five focal areas of the club.

Michael said the club focused on pediatric cancer for its 2021/2022 project because it was among the common non-infectious causes of childhood morbidity and mortality worldwide.