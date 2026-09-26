The FCT Police Command has revealed that a man whose body was dumped under the Katampe Bridge along the Kubwa Expressway, Abuja, allegedly died on top of a married woman in a Gwarimpa hotel.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, disclosed this on Saturday in Abuja while briefing journalists on the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body.

Sanusi said the deceased had earlier been reported missing by his family before his lifeless body was discovered under the bridge at about 9:00 a.m. on August 26.

According to him, police investigations traced the deceased’s last known contact to Mrs Rukayat Muhammed of Garki Area 2, whom he said was allegedly in a romantic relationship with the deceased.

The commissioner said the deceased and Muhammed had lodged at Good Samaritan Guest House, 2nd Avenue, Gwarimpa, where the woman allegedly discovered that the man was no longer breathing.

He said rather than report the incident to the police, the woman allegedly took the deceased’s mobile phone and left the hotel.

Sanusi said the missing phone became a major lead in the investigation after operatives established the last person with whom the deceased had communicated.

“The trail led to one Mrs Rukayat Muhammed of Garki Area 2, who was found to be in a romantic relationship with the deceased and had saved his contact on her phone under the name ‘Safiyat,’” he said.

The commissioner said the woman informed investigators that she had discovered the deceased was no longer breathing and had died.

He added that several hours later, after attempts by hotel management to contact the occupants proved unsuccessful, access was gained into the room, where the body was found.

Sanusi said two members of the hotel management, identified as Ibrahim Omeiza and Kefat Bitrus, subsequently removed the body from the room and transported it to the Kubwa Expressway near the Katampe under-bridge.

He said the two men allegedly dumped the body by the roadside, apparently to distance the hotel and its management from the incident.

“Our investigation revealed that, instead of reporting the discovery to the Police, two members of the hotel management identified as Ibrahim Omeiza and Kefat Bitrus subsequently removed the body from the room and transported it to Kubwa Expressway by Katampe under-bridge, where they dumped it by the roadside,” Sanusi said.

The discovery had triggered fear among residents, with initial reports and commentaries linking the incident to “one chance” robbery and kidnapping.

Sanusi, however, said the command refused to rely on assumptions and commenced a detailed investigation after the victim’s family reported him missing.

He said investigators eventually established that the man found under the bridge was the same person whose disappearance had been reported by his family.

The commissioner stressed, however, that the exact cause and circumstances of the deceased’s death remained under investigation.

“Let me make it clear that investigations are still ongoing. The exact cause and circumstances of the deceased’s death are still under investigation,” he said.

Sanusi said further investigative processes were being pursued to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death.

“Anyone found to have played a role in the death or subsequent concealment and abandonment of the body will be made to face the law,” he warned.

He also cautioned members of the public against concealing information or obstructing police investigations, saying the law would take its course against anyone found culpable.

In another development, the Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit recovered two AK-47 rifles and two magazines during an investigation into a suspected kidnapping syndicate.

Sanusi said a suspect, Musbahu Ishak, led operatives to a hideout in Kagarko Forest, where the weapons were recovered.

He said the police team was subsequently ambushed while leaving the area.

The commissioner urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to security agencies, stressing that security remained a collective responsibility.