ABAH ADAH, Abuja

Management of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) said Tuesday that it has commenced payment of contractors whose jobs have been verified completed at its Zuba and Guzape sites in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the Abuja Mass Housing scheme.

Last week the contractors, under the aegis of Federal Housing Authority Contractors Association (FHACA), who handled the project for the agency, staged a protest over non-payment of money being owed them.

FHA in a statement issued by its Head of Public Affairs, Mr Kenneth Chigelu in Abuja, assured stakeholders and partners of the agency’s commitment to continue to hold in high esteem the existing strategic partnership between both parties.

He said: “ This is to notify our stakeholders and members of the public that the Management of Federal Housing Authority has commenced the payment of Contractors who have completed their jobs and are verified, in both Zuba and Guzape sites in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“This is in keeping with resolution reached at the meeting held between the management and the representatives of the Contractors on Tuesday, 16 th March, 2021.

“It is important to note that the authority under the leadership of the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Senator Gbenga B. Ashafa remains committed to the dictates of public accountability which requires the verification of work done, before projects are paid for.

“Management wishes to use this medium to assure stakeholders and partners that the authority would continue to hold in high regard the existing strategic partnerships in order to deliver on its mandates to the Nigerian populace’’.