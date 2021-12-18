The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disclosed that the Abuja Metro train Station which was abandoned due to the COVID-19 pandemic will soon resume operations.

The secretary, transport secretariat, FCTA, Zakari Dobi, made this known yesterday while on a familiarization tour of the station’s facilities.

He expressed displeasure over the dirty environment of the train station.

He vowed to ensure that the place is kept clean before resuming operations, adding that the major aim of every administration is to generate revenue.

“That is the major reason why we embarked on this familiarization tour, first to see how the equipment at the metro station and other places are and what can be done. The entire place looks very dirty.

“I was told that the place was abandoned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But I felt that it was not enough to leave the place dirty. We are going to meet internally and ensure that we clean the station and see possible ways for operations to resume as quickly as possible.