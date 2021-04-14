Agency Report

The sudden death of Kaduna State-born popular Nigerian television presenter, Rachel Bakam, has continued to generate reactions amongst friends, fans, colleagues and event organisers in Nigeria and Abuja in particular.

The mother of one had died from anaemia at the age of 38 on Monday night.

Rachel was known for her industrious and hardworking personalities, promoting and supporting young event organisers in Abuja and across Africa.

She had also been featured a couple of times on LEADERSHIP where she spoke about her life and her relationship with the media business.

Her sudden death has caused a shock wave in the media and entertainment industries as many believed she was yet to fulfill her dreams.

Speaking with some of Abuja-based entertainers and event organisers who had worked with her, they said her death was sudden and a huge loss to the industry.

Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, organiser of some of the biggest events in Abuja and environs who was very emotional during the interview said: “Rachel Bakam is an individual whom this planet will miss dearly. She was a kind, honest, soft-spoken, gentle and all round wonderful soul. Over the years that we have been friend’s, business partners and colleagues in the entertainment industry, I must confess with all sincerity that there remains none who possess such special and unique attributes.

“Rachel Bakam played a hugely significant role in the success of a number of my entertainment enterprises in Nigeria and these works will stand the test of time even as each and every one of them will surely outlive us all. Her legacy remains a citadel, a monument and an indelible imprint on the sands of time which shall never be erased.

“Oh…Rachel Bakam will be sorely be missed by all and sundry as we hope to meet somewhere void of pain and suffering sometime in the future,” he stated.

In the same vein, AlexReports, an Abuja based PR personality paid his tribute with this message: “Good morning real lovers of peace in the industry. The piper sounded so loud and Rachel our own very ‘Rachel the piper’ heard the sound of her own piper from the great land of no return. She has traveled to the land with hope that God Almighty the merciful one will welcome her home.

“We all should, and must be close, I mean very close to our God so that when it’s our turn to hear the sound of the piper, will would not be found wanting,” he declared. May the soul of Racheal The Piper rest with the lord,” he prayed.

Goodwill Ambassador organiser and Tonto Dikeh’s manager, Chris Odey, said Rachel would be missed. He prayed God to rest her and and called on everyone to be closer to God as anything could happen at anytime.

“Good Night… Rachel the Piper. Sad, sad, sad. God knows the best. She has been a strong force in publicising our events in Abuja to the world. She would surely be missed. RIP.”

She was once rumoured to be in a relationship with ex-Nigeria international footballer, John Fashanu.