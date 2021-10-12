A group, Abuja Grassroots Projects has commended the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) through the Department of Resettlement and Compensation for its desire to ensure that the natives are given priority in the administration of FCT.

The coordinator of the organisation, Comrade Yunusa Ahmadu Yusuf who made this commendation while speaking to journalists said since the history of FCT, the issue of resettlement of natives has not been given a serious attention as it is done presently.

Yusuf said the FCTA through the Department of Resettlement and Compensation has proven that the natives of FCT deserve to be respected and treated fairly in terms of where they are relocated to and compensated when necessary.

According to him, in the past, the natives were not carried along in the resettlement plans of the administration, but since the assumption of the present director of Resettlement and Compensation, Mrs Perpetual Oha, the situation has changed for the better.

“The issue of resettlement of natives has always been an issue where the natives have always been left in the dark, without knowing the plans the administration is making to relocate them, the administration will just take the natives to anywhere they like without considering if they are comfortable or not.

“But now, things have changed for the better, the people are now being carried along and their opinion has now been sought to see how the issue of resettlement and compensation can best be tackled.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Example is the town hall meeting organised by the FCTA through the Department of Resettlement and Compensation.

“The town hall meeting is proof that the natives are well regarded by this present administration. Even if we are still of the opinion for the integration of the natives in their original communities, we still believe that the administration is moving in the right direction by carrying the natives along.

“We can boldly say that with the present director in that department, the ministers of FCT have the right peg in the right hole. We believe that if the way things are done in carrying the natives along in the plans of the government, if it is sustained, the sky’s the limit for natives,” he said.