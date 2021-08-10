As the world celebrates the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, natives of Abuja, under the auspices of Abuja Original Inhabitants Youths Empowerment Organisation (AOIYEO) have called for international support to address issues of marginalisation of FCT indigenes.

The natives also called on the federal government to hearken to yearnings of the FCT indigenes and issues of constitutional marginalisation.

The president of AOIYEO Commandant, Amb Isaac David, speaking on behalf of the natives in a press briefing yesterday, to mark the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People, explained that the FCT indigenes have suffered severe constitutional blackout in the country.

David however, called for international support over the constitutional factors militating against the natives of FCT to ensure the end of non-inclusion of indigenous people of Abuja in the highest level of governance in the country.

“We want the world to come to our aid and use their international relationship with Nigeria and other countries to assist FCT indigenous people in ending issues related to human rights.

“We are yet to be fully treated as citizens of this country. Even when we are agitated by the marginalisation and constant intimation of natives by government officials, we get little or no attention from the federal government.

“So, we want intervention of the international community, for them to come down and visit some of our communities and see for themselves how indigenes of Abuja are being subjected to abject poverty and deprivation,” he said.