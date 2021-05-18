Natives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have said that arrangement has been concluded to conduct an election that would elect a Mayor for FCT, who would serve as mediator between the people and government.

The initiative which was conceived by the Abuja Original Inhabitant Youths Empowerment Organisation (AOIEYEO), would serve as a bridge that would connect the people to political office-holders and ensure that their plights are addressed whenever the need arises.

Secretary-General of the organisation, Yahuza Abubakar, who made this known at a press conference on Tuesday on the proposed election of the FCT Mayor, explained that the expected Mayor would be a non-partisan office, where, despite the individual party affiliations, the candidates would not be selected by any parties or represented by any political party on the ballot paper.

Abubakar while explaining the duties of the expected Mayor, said that is to lead the affairs of the people of FCT, the appointed Mayor is expected to leave her political party structures and focus on the needs and expectations of residents of FCT.

“Mayoral candidates would also be required to have been resident in the city of Abuja for at least 10 years, perhaps even having contributed to the city’s coffers through payment of tax.

“The FCT Community Mayor when elected, will represent FCC with representatives across all communities within FCT, who shall have the responsibilities to furnish the Mayor with information concerning community and youth demands, security challenges as encountered by the Emir or Chief in their kingdom and all others socio-economic request to the Mayor, who shall relay same Mayor to government through the FCT Minister.

“So also, policy instructions and other information and dividends of governance will also be relayed through this channel from the governments through the Mayor and down to the citizens for implementation.

“We believe that if this election is conducted and the right people, which are the Mayor and 62 Councillors of the FCT, are elected into offices, it will also go along way to curbing crimes and other social vices in the FCT, because it would help in engaging more youths positively when the opportunities arise,” he said.

Commandant Isaac David, President of Abuja Original Inhabitant Youths Empowerment Organization (AOIYEO), while speaking after the press conference, explained that the election of Mayor of FCT was not to revolt against the government in power, but rather to assist the government in alleviating the plight of the people of FCT.

“The process of the election into the office of Mayor of FCT will be indirect election, and will be conducted by carefully selected 20 delegates by Community Chiefs and Emirs representing the Six Area Council which include Abaji, Kuje. Kwali, Gwagwalada, Bwari and AMAC.

“The delegates will nominate and endorse community Mayoral candidate for election from each area council and the winner will emerge. The mayoral candidate must be endorsed by Emirs and recommended to the Minister or President for appointments on Rural Community participations concerning youth empowerment, community social enterprise, security and youth involvement to peaceful co-existence and development of metropolitan governance,” he said.