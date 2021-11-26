Popular Abuja nightclub, Hustle & Bustle, has provided details of what happened to a female clubber, who was said to have died in its premises some days.

Recall that the club was shut down after the female clubber was allegedly electrocuted and died at the club.

In a statement on Friday, the management of Hustle & Bustle, disclosed that contrary to online reports, the female clubber was leaving the club with her friends and was playing when she slipped and fell.

It added that she died on her way to the hospital.

The official statement signed by the management of the nigh club reads: “We wish to thank our esteemed patrons and customers for their love and support these last couple of days.

“Indeed, the loss of a customer is a blow that hit us harder than we could have imagined, particularly because of the unexpected nature of her demise.

“We want to extend our heartfelt sympathy once more to the family of the deceased; we pray that the almighty God will continue to grant them the fortitude to bear this painful loss.

“Despite the myriad of question and assumptions out in the public, we had earnestly refrained from making any statement until this moment for two reasons; mainly because we had to join the family and friends to mourn a beautiful life that was taken too soon, and to enable the police to extensively conduct and carry out their investigations.

“It, therefore, behooves on us at this moment to inform the general public of these series of facts; On the 14th of November 2021, a dear customer whilst leaving our premises, tripped and fell and this led to her painful and untimely death.

“Owing to this tragedy, our management reached a decision to shut down our business so as to adequately mourn the deceased, and also allow the police unfettered access to conduct their investigations.

“On that fateful morning, the deceased after leaving the club was happily playing around with her friends, when she made a slight run, tripped and fell down a few meters to the car park, and became unconscious. Sadly, she passed on, on their way to the hospital.”

It added that the Nigeria Police Force has extensively carried out investigations and thoroughly reviewed the club’s wide and lengthy CCTV footage.

“We assure the public that we have employed several health and safety standards and we will continue to place safety over profit. We have also used this bitter lesson to upgrade our already decent safety procedures and we would do our utmost best to continue to serve as a leader in this sector.

“May God bless the soul of the departed. Thank you. Management,” the statement stated.

Meanwhile, a CCTV footage in circulation has also shown how the female clubber slipped while leaving the club.