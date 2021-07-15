Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has lambasted some prominent persons he described as ‘Abuja politicians’ for fuelling criminal tendencies and activities of criminals in the state.

Bala Mohammed dropped the bombshell on Tuesday in Darazo local government while distributing cash and starter packs worth millions of naira, under the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP).

The tone of the governor changed while talking about how insecurity was gradually creeping into the adjudged most peaceful state in the entire northeast.

The governor said his administration would not keep mum and allow selfish politicians and traditional rulers to cripple the state.

He said, “You have seen what is manifesting in Bauchi of recent, criminality everywhere, kidnappings and stealing, it is not just like that. We have security reports, and we know those behind it, and because we are quiet and allowing everybody to go round in Bauchi doesn’t mean we cannot stop them. No matter how big a person is, we can stop him from coming to Bauchi.”

The governor who frowned at those trying to compromise peace averred that the relative peace in the state is not devoid of sacrifice and that he would not fold hands and watch anybody tamper with the hard-earned peace in the state.

“They are going to see a different Bala Mohammed from next month because we have been keeping quiet for too long and people are taking us for granted,” he said.

insisted that the government is not unaware of their acts and will certainly expose them, adding, “ I know some leaders in the state who are busy bringing criminals to the state, I will talk when the time comes; but certainly, we are not happy with them, I mean all those idiots coming to bring criminality, to make us have sleepless nights, we are ready for them, we are not afraid of anybody.”

He enjoined the residents not to slack in supporting his administration and ignore some “mischievous politicians that cannot bring anything meaningful to the table but bent on causing commotion.”

“I also want to say to our people that we should always be together; eschew rumour mongering, hatred and mischief, don’t listen to the Abuja politicians who have nothing to offer rather than pull down Bala Mohammed.

“By the Grace of God, I have become Governor with or without them and of course, I will live my time allotted to me by Allah, I may go for second term, I may go for the Presidency, there is nothing they can do, I know what they are doing”, he added.