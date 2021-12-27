Despite the economic crunch in the country which has resulted in the high cost of food items in the markets, residents of Abuja still took time to celebrate Christmas the best way they could.

Residents took to Parks and Zoos, Shop Rite, and Magic Land to celebrate Christmas since leisure parks and gardens remained close as part of the COVID-19 restriction guidelines.

When I visited some of the Shop Rites and Magic Land, the whole place was crowded with people who were there to celebrate Christmas and have fun, inspite of the harsh economy.

The National Park and Zoo Abuja, witnessed a large crowd of residents who chose to visit the place in order to see face to face, wild animals they previously only watched on television, while some decided to sit, dine and wine with their loved ones as a means of celebrating the Christmas outside their homes.

Some residents also celebrated Christmas by visiting Eatries like the Chicken Republic, Dominos among others, to enjoy themselves during the celebration.

Gloria Okon, one of the fun seekers at the National Park and Zoo, with her entire family in tow, said that they were there to enjoy themselves outside their home. She said that since the Millennium Park was shut down, they decided to visit the Zoo to see wild animals they could only see on television.

“We decided to come to this Park and Zoo to enjoy ourselves instead of staying indoors during this year’s celebration. I must confess that it is really fun to be here. This is the first time I am seeing a live lion and tiger since I was born.

“I am very happy that I come here. Even if there is no money to spend during this period, you just need to bring your food and drinks here, relax and go round to see animals,” she said.

A visit to Magic Land also revealed a large crowd of people engaging in different activities with some, making money through goods they brought to sell to fun-seekers.

Mr Okechukwu Emeka, who took his family to the Magic Land to catch fun explained that although things are presently challenging, he could not turn deaf ears to the plea of his children to take them for fun during the Christmas celebration.

“This year’s Christmas seems to be better and more enjoyable than last year’s, because we were forced to stay indoors, but thank God, we have alternative ways to seek fun apart from the usual place we used to visit before they were shut down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.