ADVERTISEMENT

Why the name body-works?

The name “bodyworks” is the combination of the vision and mission of my fitness community, which is to help people achieve a beautiful body. It is said that your body is the only place you have to live in, so you must take good care of it. So, the idea of building a perfect body that will be appreciated and living a healthy lifestyle are all products of a good body-working, this is the root of the name BODY-WORKS

What made you start the group?

I started the fitness group to help people live a healthy life and look fit and healthy all year round. Another reason is to bring fitness-minded people together, to encourage each other, and by so doing sensitize other people to understand that fitness is not an option but is a necessity that everyone should live with.

What sports programs do you practice in your gym?

We have programs covering aerobics, bodybuilding for male and female, boxing for kids and adults, fitness challenges, endurance training, hiking and adventures, swimming for kids and adults.

What is the usual turnout?

I have over 350 clients but of course, everyone can’t be present always, so regularly I entertain between 40-50 clients.

5. How do you keep up with your clients?

I have a database for each client, we have a fitness group also. But most importantly I keep a one-on-one (personal relationship) with each of my clients to keep track of their development in and outside the gym. Our motto is actually ‘no one is left behind’. So, everyone matters, I give everyone equal attention and encouragement.

What is the best encouragement you have gotten from your client?

Ultimately, the best encouragement I receive from my clients is when they call to tell me how comfortable they feel living in their bodies, and it usually comes with ‘my friend wants to join us’. This can only be achieved when the friend starts appreciating the hard work he or she is seeing in our client when my client starts transforming positively, it gives me the best boost to keep moving and know that we are on the right track. I won’t forget to mention also that my clients during my first year contributed majorly in helping me recover when my gym equipment was stolen. That showed me that they appreciate and love what I do for them and that is one of the best encouragements I have received. I pray for them every day.

How do you balance your legal practice with your fitness training?

Being a lawyer and a fitness trainer is quite the task but I can manage both by keeping to time, discipline and plan. I wake up every day at 4:30 am, get to the gym by 5:15 am, set up and start at 6 am. I also have other worthy instructors working with me at the gym, so for days that I have to be in court, they are available to carry on when I leave. But being a fitness instructor has never throughout my years of practice affected my legal practice and I thank God for this grace.

How did covid affect you and your clients and what measures did you take to help your clients.

It affected us negatively because we could not train together physically, and income was affected greatly too but we learnt a lot of new things also. During the lockdown, I was able to help my clients by introducing fitness challenges online. We completed three fitness challenges which were all successful because the results and feedback were all excellent. So, my clients were not greatly affected fitness-wise by covid-19.