By Salifu Usman, Abuja

In a bid to keep members, players and stakeholders alike engaged and groom local finest talents for the country, Abuja Table Tennis Club (ATTC) has unveiled a new home in Gwarinpa, Abuja. A three-day invitational tournament is being staged to mark the event.

President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Ishaku Tikon, described the unveiling of the club’s new home as a positive development, saying the Federation is happy with the increase in the number of table tennis clubs in the country.

He commended members of the club for their commitment to the development of the game and assured the club support of the Federation.

“As a Federation we are happy that the number table tennis clubs in the country is increasing and I salute the members and the leadership of Abuja Table Tennis Club in this initiative despite the COVID-19 disruption to the economy,” he said.

The president who is also the 3rd Vice president of the Nigeria Olympic Committee and an executive board member of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation, urged the players to use the invitational tournament and facilities at the club home to build themselves and aspire for greater height in their careers.

Earlier, the chairman of the club, Engr Hassan Aliyu, said the unveiling of the new club’s new home will open a new chapter for the development of table tennis in Nigeria.

Aliyu, who was represented by a member of the board of trustees, Abdukadri Muhammed, said the new home will serve as both recreational and talents grooming center.

“It is an avenue for recreational activities and development of young talents. Our target is to develop local talents and we have a lot of them, who need support and encouragement because of their poor background. So, this ground is going to promote them,” he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 24 players are competing for honour at the 3-day invitational tournament which will climax this weekend with the winners in various categories smiling home with N150,000 each, while the first and second runners would go with N100, 000 and N50, 000 respectively.